In 2 Years Indians Spent Rs 74,000 Cr On Covid Tests By Fake Labs

February 9, 2022

In two years Indians spent around Rs 74,000 cr on Covid tests conducted by fake labs. Many of these labs appear to do thousands of Covid-19 tests per day, presumably without sufficient approval, authority, quality control, infrastructure, or qualified personnel.During the Coronavirus pandemic’s first two years, Indians shelled over a staggering Rs 74,000 crore for 74 crore Covid-19 tests through shady private pathological laboratories. Consequently, upwards of 500,000 people have died as a result of more than 4.20 crore positive cases, reports Business Standard.Indians have undertaken numerous Covid-19 tests such as RTPCR, RAT, TrueNAT, CBNAAT, as well as other tests...



