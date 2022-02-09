Lindsey Jacobellis claims the first gold medal for the U.S. at the 2022 Winter Olympics

February 9, 2022

Lindsey Jacobellis (Roxbury, CT) picked up the U.S.’s first gold medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics with a win in Women’s Snowboard Cross on Wednesday. At 36-years-old, Jacobellis is now the oldest American woman to win a winter Olympic medal of any color in any sport and the oldest snowboard medalist ever. The Beijing Winter Games marks the fifth Olympic appearance for the Connecticut native. It has been 16 years since Jacobellis, who was not expected to contend for a medal in Beijing, has finished on the Olympic podium.



