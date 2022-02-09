Oregon GOP gubernatorial candidate admits he and wife belonged to swingers group

February 9, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A top candidate in the Republican primary for Oregon governor has admitted that he and his wife had explored a swinging lifestyle before deciding that swapping partners wasn’t for them, according to a report. Stan Pulliam, 40, told the Willamette Week that he and his wife of 12 years, MacKensey, had “explored relationships, mutual relationships with other couples, for a brief period of time before ultimately deciding that it wasn’t for us.” Pulliam, the mayor of his hometown of Sandy, fessed up to the outlet after a 2016 screenshot from a page titled “Swinger Facebook Group PDX” made its rounds...



