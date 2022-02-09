Pro-Pedophile Charity Head Arrested for Child Sexual Abuse Images

February 9, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The President of a registered pro-pedophile activist charity called the Pedophile Associates of America has been sentenced on charges of possessing images of child sexual abuse for the second time. Ian Andrew Zearley was first arrested in 2010 and was convicted of two counts of child pornography possession. At the time, the FBI had reported that Zearley’s hard drive contained over 600 child sex exploitation pictures and videos, including one over 19-minutes long of two men tying up and raping a 10-year-old boy. Zearley was released approximately 6 years later, but was arrested again in 2019 on similar charges and...



Read More...