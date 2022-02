Putin Warns World Is Going Down A Road That Leads To Nuclear War

February 9, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

These days, most people in the western world give very little thought to what a nuclear war might be like. And that is very strange, because we are actually closer to a global nuclear war than we have ever been before. If a conflict between Ukraine and Russia erupts, the U.S. and Russia would essentially …



Read More...