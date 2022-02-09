Shoplifter steals car from Walmart parking lot, crashes into police vehicle

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A shoplifter was arrested on Tuesday after stealing a car from the Walmart parking lot and crashing into a ravine, according to a Facebook post from Jasper Police Department. Shortly after 5 p.m., police stated in the post that the suspect stole a car with the owner’s dog still inside. When officers arrived to the scene, the suspect hit a police vehicle head-on. Officers went on a pursuit on Highway 78 when the suspect wrecked into a ravine. The suspect fled on foot and was apprehended a short distance away from the scene. The officer was...



