Spotify To Add Helpful Label To Assist People In Finding The Best Podcast Episodes

February 9, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

U.S.—Spotify has announced they will soon be adding warnings to podcast episodes containing medical misinformation, which will also act as a handy label enabling listeners to find all the best and most interesting episodes.

The post Spotify To Add Helpful Label To Assist People In Finding The Best Podcast Episodes appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...