Terrifying moment Seattle homeless man cracks female Amazon engineer's skull with a baseball bat as she walks home in random attack: Suspect, 31, finally in jail after 16-year crime spree that includes arrests for robbery, burglary and assault

A homeless man with a 16-year violent criminal history has been charged with first-degree assault after taking 'full body swing' with a baseball bat at a woman in the back of the head, leaving her bleeding with a fractured skull, before going for a slice of pizza. Wantez Tulloss, 31, has been arrested 11 times going back to 2006 and was wanted by police in Washington for third degree theft. On Monday January 31, he was filmed taking a swing at Emma Shengnan Wang, who was named by prosecutors in court documents. He knocked Wang to the ground, hitting her...



