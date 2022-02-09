Trump tells Kash Patel ‘a lot more is coming’ from Durham…

February 9, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

VIDEOS at link........... Highlight from Trump’s new interview with Kash Patel Trump Just Dropped HUGE Durham Report Bombshell: "A LOT Coming" pic.twitter.com/9sHv3B19AE — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 8, 2022 Two short bonus clips from the interview Summons filed today in Danchenko case… Filed today – there is a sealed summons in the Igor Danchenko case. At this stage of the case, it could very well be a superseding indictment. pic.twitter.com/JZTrr3Lyuh — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) February 8, 2022



