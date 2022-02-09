U.S. immigration agency replaces Trump-era mission statement that removed "nation of immigrants" label

The federal agency that oversees the legal immigration system on Wednesday replaced a controversial Trump-era mission statement that had removed the "nation of immigrants" label, calling the U.S. "a nation of welcome and possibility" in its new creed. In an internal message to agency employees, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Director Ur Jaddou said the new mission statement better reflects the Biden administration's "commitment to an immigration system that is accessible and humane." Wednesday's change, while symbolic, is part of a broader Biden administration effort to erase remnants of the immigration agenda employed by the Trump administration, which focused...



