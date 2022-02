Biden Goes Double Or Nothing On National Debt By Placing $30 Trillion On The Bengals

February 10, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

INGLEWOOD, CA—President Joe Biden is planning to wipe out the National Debt with a genius double or nothing bet on the Cincinnati Bengals.

