Biden: I Won’t Send in Troops to Rescue Americans from Ukraine, You Can’t Find Them

February 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

During a portion of an interview with NBC aired on Thursday’s edition of “NBC Nightly News,” President Joe Biden stated that he wouldn’t send American troops into Ukraine to get American citizens out if Russia invades, it wouldn’t be possible to do so and to find people and that he’s “hoping” if Putin does invade, “he’s smart enough not to, in fact, do anything that would negatively impact on American citizens.” Host Lester Holt asked, “What scenarios would you put American troops to rescue and get Americans out?”



