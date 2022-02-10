Biden: ‘I’m Rejecting’ Claims in Army Report We Weren’t Prepared for Afghanistan Withdrawal, But I Wasn’t Told We Were Prepared

February 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

During a portion of an interview with NBC aired on Thursday’s edition of “NBC Nightly News,” President Joe Biden dismissed the accounts in an Army report that the administration wasn’t prepared for the withdrawal from Afghanistan but denied he was told that administration officials were prepared and knew it was time to leave. Host Lester Holt asked, “I have to draw your attention to that Army report, an investigative report that’s come out about the lead-up to the withdrawal from Afghanistan. It interviewed many military officials and officers who said the administration ignored the handwriting on the wall, another described...



Read More...