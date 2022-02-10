Biden mocked for claiming he ‘used to drive’ an 18-wheeler truck

February 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The 48-year political veteran made the claim while visiting a Mack Truck facility in Pennsylvania on Wednesday. “I used to drive an 18-wheeler, man,” the 78-year-old commander-in-chief told staff, video of the exchange shows — with him clarifying that he “got to” drive one. But challenged by Fox News to produce evidence, a White House spokesperson could only point to a December 1973 article from the Wilmington Evening Journal that showed Biden rode in an 18-wheeler, not that he drove one.



Read More...