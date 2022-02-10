Biden puts focus on drug prices in fight against inflation

February 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Unable to tame inflation that has worsened sharply under his watch, President Joe Biden stressed Thursday that his administration’s policies would cut prescription drug prices and make life more affordable for families. He traveled to Culpeper, Virginia, on the heels of a dire inflation report on Thursday morning. Consumer prices jumped 7.5% over the year ending in January, as the sources of inflation have broadened on a monthly basis with increases in the costs of rent, electricity, clothes and household furnishings. Inflation poses a triple threat for Biden. Prices at a 40-year peak have dimmed his public support and endangered...



