Black Lives Matter: Tracking $60 Million in Unaccounted Donations

February 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Social justice warriors appear to know when a house of cards is ready to collapse. Top executives are fleeing the most famous “social cause” network, now that more than one attorney general has come knocking on their door with inquiries about “unaccounted funds” at the non-profit: Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, Inc. (BLMGNF). It’s difficult to know who is in charge, but the organization recently received a demand for an accounting of the more than $60 million collected in 2020, according to a letter from the Department of Justice in California. Other liberal states would soon follow. Among those...



