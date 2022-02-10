Bus driver shot in the head in Minneapolis, student injured in separate shooting

February 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A school bus driver was shot in the head in Minneapolis Wednesday afternoon just hours after a student was injured in a separate shooting. According to Crime Watch Minneapolis, the 39-year-old male bus driver was shot in the head but is “expected to survive.” The shooting took place around 2:20 p.m. at 37th and Girard Avenue North. Kids were on board the bus at the time.



