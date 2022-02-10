Comedian and Actor Bob Saget’s Cause of Death Revealed by Family

February 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Comedian and actor Bob Saget’s cause of death was revealed by his family on Wednesday, coming about a month after he was found dead in a Florida hotel room.A statement from the “Full House” star’s family said he died from head trauma. Saget, they said, accidentally hit his head on something and went to sleep. They did not elaborate on how he hit his head or what object his head struck. “In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for...



Read More...