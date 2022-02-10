The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Democrat Gray-Jackson enters Alaska US Senate race

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Democratic state lawmaker has announced her bid for the U.S. Senate seat in Alaska held by Republican Lisa Murkowski. State Sen. Elvi Gray-Jackson, a former Anchorage Assembly member in her first term in the Alaska Legislature, filed candidacy papers with the Alaska Division of Elections on Thursday. Gray-Jackson is the first Democrat to join a field of contenders that also includes Republican Kelly Tshibaka, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and state Republican party leaders. Murkowski is seeking reelection. Gray-Jackson, in a statement, said Alaskans “need a leader who will truly work...


