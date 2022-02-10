The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Democrats flip-flop on COVID as midterms approach

February 10, 2022   |   Tags: , ,
Democrats, COVID, White House, Jen Psaki,

This article was originally published by the WND News Center. WASHINGTON — Democrats running in congressional and gubernatorial races this year are abandoning Joe Biden's agenda to "shut down" the China virus in favor of American demands to "get on with their lives," explains a new report from Just the News. They are […]


