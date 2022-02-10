Former NYT editor: Concern over 'both sides' critique prompted flaw in Sarah Palin editorial

One clear takeaway to emerge from the trial in Sarah Palin’s ongoing libel suit against The New York Times is that running the paper’s opinion section is akin to walking through an ideological and political minefield. As the trial entered its fifth day on Wednesday, former Times editorial editor James Bennet testified that he was trying to avoid just those sorts of pitfalls when he inserted language ina 2017 editorial that many readers saw as asserting a direct link between the former Alaska governor’s political action committee and a deadly 2011 mass shooting in Arizona. In his second and final...



