Global Leader Approval List 2022: PM Modi tops list once again

February 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Modi (India): 72% López Obrador (Mexico): 64% Draghi (Italy): 57% Kishida (Japan): 47% Scholz (Germany): 42% Biden (USA): 41% Moon (South Korea): 41% Morrison (Australia): 41% Trudeau (Canada): 41% Sánchez (Spain): 37% Bolsonaro (Brazil): 36% Macron (France): 35% Johnson (UK): 30% Based on data collected from February 3-9, 2022. Approval ratings are based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country, with sample sizes varying by country.



