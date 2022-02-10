Haberman (NYT) book: Flushed papers found clogging Trump WH toilet

February 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

While President Trump was in office, staff in the White House residence periodically discovered wads of printed paper clogging a toilet — and believed the president had flushed pieces of paper, Maggie Haberman scoops in her forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Why it matters: The revelation by Haberman, whose coverage as a New York Times White House correspondent was followed obsessively by Trump, adds a vivid new dimension to his lapses in preserving government documents. Axios was provided an exclusive first look at some of her reporting. Haberman reports Trump has told people that since leaving office, he has remained in...



Read More...