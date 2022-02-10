ICU wedding fulfills Las Vegas COVID patient’s last wish

February 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Eddie Dobbins proposed marriage over text message, from a Las Vegas intensive care unit where he was being treated for COVID-19. “Can you check and see if there is a way for us to get married long distance,” Dobbins, 74, tapped into his cellphone from his room at MountainView Hospital. “Love you baby.” Patricia Hartmann, 75, accepted in all caps: “YES” On Jan. 24, Dobbins popped the question. On Jan. 25, Hartmann entered room 202 of the MountainView ICU as his sweetheart and left as his wife. Dobbins came to MountainView with a combination of COVID, bacterial pneumonia and cancer....



Read More...