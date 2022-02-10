Increased Cases Of Shoplifting In New York City Prompt Catsimatidis-Owned Businesses To Hire More Security

February 10, 2022

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A couple of Rite Aid stores in Manhattan are closing following an uptick in shoplifting. Rather than following suit, another store chain says it’s doing something else to deal with the problem, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported Thursday. Though the 30 Gristedes and D’Agostino supermarkets in New York City have seen a significant increase in shoplifting, chairman and CEO John Catsimatidis says he won’t close any. He’s just upping security. “We are hiring more and more security. We hired a lot of retired cops,” Catsimatidis said. READ MORE: Gristedes Manager The Victim Of Hammer Attack In Chelsea;...



