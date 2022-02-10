Italian Police Allegedly Urged Death for American Suspects

February 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Several members of Italy's Carabinieri paramilitary police force called for the deaths or beatings of two American teenagers who were arrested in the hours after an officer's slaying, Italian media reported Wednesday. A Carabinieri officer has been charged with using unjustified measures in handling a suspect for allegedly blindfolding one of the teens illegally as he awaited questioning at a police station. Phone messaging chats involving several Carabinieri hours after the July 2019 arrests of the young tourists were introduced as evidence at the officer's trial on Wednesday. Gabriel Natale-Hjorth and Finnegan Lee Elder, respectively 18 and 19 at the...



