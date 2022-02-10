Justin Trudeau's Ceauşescu Moment

February 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

On the morning of the 21st of December, 1989, Romanian General Secretary Nicolae Ceaușescu was in a foul mood. The Berlin Wall had fallen, and Mikhail Gorbachev and George H.W. Bush had recently announced the end of the Cold War, making the end of Ceaușescu’s rule inevitable, though he couldn’t see this yet. Worse, his security leaders had just failed to violently put down protests in the city of Timisoara, a fact that enraged his wife Elena. “You should have fired on them, and had they fallen, you should have taken them and shoved them into a cellar,” she said....



Read More...