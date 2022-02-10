Letter from Facebook Jail

February 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

I’m writing from jail… but that’s okay. I’ve been in jail before. In 2021, I served two stints in Facebook’s Cell Block H, once for posting about the likely origin of Covid-19 in Wuhan and the fact that masks and lockdowns did far more damage than help… and once for sharing a meme complimentary of Kyle Rittenhouse’s volunteer work in scrubbing graffiti off walls in Kenosha. Thirty days each. But my current stint came as a surprise to me. On Sunday, I posted a humorous one-stanza poem by Hilaire Belloc, the great English author and member of Parliament. The title...



Read More...