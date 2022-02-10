New Research Suggests Importance Of Vitamin D In Protecting Against Severe Covid-19

A newly published study by a team of researchers from the Azrieli Faculty of Medicine of Bar-Ilan University in Safed, Israel and the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya, Israel suggests a link between vitamin D deficiency and severity of disease from Covid-19 infection. Published in the journal PLOS ONE, the research looked at vitamin D levels in 1,176 patients hospitalized with a positive PCR test result between April 2020 and February 2021 at the Galilee Medical Center. The vitamin D levels were based on testing that had been conducted prior to the hospitalization “either as part of a routine blood...



