Parents slam Connecticut school district for asking eighth-graders to share their sexual desires in the form of pizza toppings in bizarre assignment

February 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A school district in Enfield, Connecticut was left with pie on its face after asking eighth-graders to share their sexual desires in the form of pizza toppings. 'Now that you know this metaphor for sex, let's explore your preferences!' explained the instruction pamphlet distributed to students in a recent health class at John F. Kennedy Middle School. 'Draw and color your favorite type of pizza,' it added. 'What's your favorite style of pizza? Your favorite toppings? What are your pizza no-nos? Now mirror these preferences in relation to sex!' As if that wasn't explicit enough, the instructions offered some suggestions....



