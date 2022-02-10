Sen. Ron Wyden announces support for Biden FDA nominee

February 10, 2022

President Biden's nominee for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday picked up a key Democratic endorsement from Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.). The support of the chair of the Senate Finance Committee is crucial for Robert Califf's potential confirmation in the closely divided Senate. “The FDA has an indispensable role in protecting the health and safety of Americans. Americans are counting on the FDA to address serious health issues, from tobacco and e-cigarette use to the ongoing opioid and fentanyl crisis. I am prepared to support Dr. Califf’s nomination so that he can shift the FDA into high gear...



