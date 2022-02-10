South African doctor who discovered Omicron variant SLAMS pressure from countries to make the virus sound worse than it actually is

The South African doctor who discovered the Omicron strain has revealed she was 'pressured' into describing the variant as more dangerous than it really is. Dr Angelique Coetzee was one of the first to report the new variant in November last year and said it caused 'mild' symptoms for those in her country. But she claims she was told by scientists and politicians from around the globe that her description was wrong. 'Because of all of Covid's mutations, all of these scientists and politicians who aren't from South Africa were contacting me telling me I was wrong when I spoke...



