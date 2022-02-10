Trump endorses Loren Culp in challenge to WA Rep. Dan Newhouse, who voted for impeachment

February 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Continuing his revenge spree against Republicans who voted to impeach him for stoking the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, former President Donald Trump on Wednesday endorsed Loren Culp, the former Washington gubernatorial candidate and challenger to U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse. Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, was among the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump last year, along with fellow Washington Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground. In a statement, Trump bashed Newhouse for joining “the Radical Left Democrats to vote for the Impeachment Hoax.” He called Culp “a man of the people” who would stand up for “Election Integrity” and gun rights....



