Wells Fargo Says It Is Not Too Late to Buy Bitcoin

February 10, 2022

*** The banking giant said Bitcoin is nearing a “hyper-adoption phase” similar to the internet in the mid-to-late 1990 *** It is not too late to invest in bitcoin, said multinational financial services giant Wells Fargo in a Monday report, drawing parallels between the adoption rates of the internet in the 1990s and that of cryptocurrencies today. Wells Fargo’s global investment strategy team explained in the report that Bitcoin’s over 200% annualized gains since its first transaction in 2010 often lead some investors to think that it may be too late to join the party. However, the big bank disagrees....



