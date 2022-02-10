Woman’s “body” found on side of Georgia national forest trail turns out to be life-sized doll

Deputies responding to reports of a woman’s body found along a hiking trail in Middle Georgia ended up with an even odder case on their hands. The “body” turned out to be a life-sized doll, complete with clothes and accessories. Deputies were called to reports of a body found along a trail in the Hitchiti National Forest north of Macon. Deputies couldn’t help but breathe a sigh of relief and poke a little bit of fun at the discovery on Facebook. “Never missing the opportunity, the crime scene was appropriately processed and the evidence was collected and brought to the...



