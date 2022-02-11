Canadian judge orders Freedom Convoy to clear bridge by 7pm TONIGHT: Trudeau says 'everything is on the table' – including using the military – and promised 'quick action' after call with Biden to discuss Americans backing the protest

February 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Protesters blocking the Ambassador Bridge face a deadline of 7pm Friday to clear out, after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that 'everything is on the table' to end the Freedom Convoy demonstrations after speaking directly with President Joe Biden. A Canadian court on Friday issued the injunction to end the blockade at the key bridge connecting Windsor, Ontario with Detroit, setting up a potential showdown between police and protesters when the 7pm deadline arrives. Specifics of the injunction are being worked out, with a draft to be presented to the court when the proceedings resume on Friday evening....



Read More...