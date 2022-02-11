Common virus may cause serious disease in transplant patients (Available test allows antiviral therapy for previously unknown death risk)

February 11, 2022

A common virus that causes no harm in most people may be a danger to organ transplant recipients and other immunocompromised people. Researchers found that a human polyomavirus (HPyV9) was associated with the deaths of three solid organ transplant recipients who developed a severe skin rash and then died about a year later from pulmonary and multiorgan failure. Alhough HPyV9 has been found in the blood of transplant recipients—and may be present in up to 30% of the general population—it has not been previously linked to a human disease. The deaths of the organ transplant recipients were initially a mystery....



