Countdown to National Bankruptcy: How to destroy the American economy with this one weird socialist trick.

February 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

On Feb 1, the New York Times ran an article warning that the national debt had topped $30 trillion for the first time, leaving us in so much debt that “the government would need to spend an amount larger than America’s entire annual economy in order to pay it off." That’s a problem. Five days later, the same paper ran a puff piece touting Modern Monetary Theory and its claim that you can just print as much money as you want to fund an infinite welfare state. The “economic theory” embraced by Bernie Sanders, AOC, and Starbucks hipsters everywhere “posits...



