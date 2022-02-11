‘Difficult’ Four-Way Ukraine Talks to Resume in March…..(German, Russian, Ukrainian and French)…..

February 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Participants from all four countries remain committed to the 2015 'Minsk' peace agreement between Kyiv and Moscow on the separatist conflict, and will "continue to work with vigour on implementing it", they said. They have agreed to meet again in March 'after' the next meetings of the so-called Trilateral Contact Group, which includes representatives of Russia, Ukraine and the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).



Read More...