French convoys protesting virus rules move toward Paris

February 11, 2022

Protesters angry over pandemic restrictions are driving toward Paris in scattered convoys of camper vans, cars and trucks to blockade the French capital despite a police ban French convoys protesting virus rules move toward ParisThe Associated PressPARIS PARIS (AP) — Protesters angry over pandemic restrictions drove toward Paris in scattered convoys of camper vans, cars and trucks Friday in an effort to blockade the French capital, despite a police ban. From the Mediterranean coast to the northern city of Lille, the protesters organized their “freedom convoys” online, galvanized in part by truckers who have blockaded Canada’s capital and blocked border...



