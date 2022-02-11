Give Send Go – Know This! Canada Has Absolutely ZERO Jurisdiction Over How We Manage Our Funds Here At GiveSendGo
February 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLICKnow this! Canada has absolutely ZERO jurisdiction over how we manage our funds here at GiveSendGo. All funds for EVERY campaign on GiveSendGo flow directly to the recipients of those campaigns, not least of which is The Freedom Convoy campaign. https://twitter.com/GiveSendGo/status/1491940399505682434
