Gov. Greg Abbott campaign hands out empty 'fentanyl' pill bottles at Beto O'Rourke event

February 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Gov. Greg Abbott appears to be ramping up campaign efforts against opponent Beto O'Rourke. The Democrat made a stop in Austin ahead of the March 1 primary for his "Keeping the Lights On" campaign tour, which focuses on honoring lives lost during the deadly 2021 winter storm and O'Rourke's plans to fix the state power grid. But before the former Texas Congressman began his speech in front of hundreds across the street from the governor's mansion, members of Abbott's re-election campaign distributed empty "fentanyl" pill bottles to those in attendance before being escorted from the event, according to Austin American-Statesman...



