Loudoun County [VA] school staff reportedly trained to get warrants for mask refusal

February 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

School officials in Virginia’s embattled Loudoun County have been trained in obtaining warrants against parents or students who follow a new statewide order that allows them to forgo face masks on campus, according to a leaked email. The progressive district’s director of safety and security, John Clark, emailed step-by-step instructions on Tuesday last week, according to a copy tweeted by conservative political activist Ned Ryun. The email’s subject was “Mask Enforcement” in “preparation” for the county’s ongoing mandate in defiance of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order allowing parents to opt out of masking their kids. Clark, a former Secret Service...



