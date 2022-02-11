Morgan Ortagus ‘Answering the Call to Service’ in First Congressional Bid

Former State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus is “answering the call to service” running in Tennessee’s Fifth Congressional District. The Trump-backed candidate announced her bid to represent Middle Tennessee, including parts of Nashville, during a recent appearance on Fox & Friends. Republicans see an opening to flip the seat after incumbent Congressman Jim Cooper (D-TN) declared he won’t seek a sixth term. Under proposed redistricting plans, the seat reportedly becomes a R+15 district. "As a U.S. Navy Reserve Officer, I am answering the call to service, and I will never back down from fighting for my country and the good people...



