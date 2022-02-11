Nearly 1,000 Troops Discharged over Biden Administration’s Vaccine Mandate

February 11, 2022

Nearly 1,000 service members have been discharged over the Biden administration’s military vaccine mandate, according to recently released numbers from the military services. The number to date of service members discharged is at least 948, according to the latest statistics provided by each of the services. The Navy announced Wednesday they have discharged 240 sailors for not complying with the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for the military — a big jump from last week’s 118 discharged. The Marine Corps announced Thursday it has discharged 566 Marines so far, up from 469 Marines last week. The Department of the Air Force,...



