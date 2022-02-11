New CDC Study Shows How Quickly Booster Effectiveness Wanes

A study released Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that the booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccine lose substantial effectiveness after about four months but still provide protection against hospitalization.According to the study, researchers found that boosters were effective against cases of moderate and severe COVID-19 for two months after the dose. The effectiveness dropped by the fourth month after the booster dose. But, the booster shots still provided protection in keeping people out of hospitals during the Delta and Omicron variant surge.The booster was 91 percent effective in preventing a vaccinated person...



