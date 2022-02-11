Not Normal! Two High School Basketball Players Collapse Mid-Game And Die On Same Day

February 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The same night Mumphrey collapsed, nearly one thousand miles away, Bremen High School’s Cameran Wheatley also fell onto the court and was later pronounced dead.“That’s tragic as I don’t know what,” a parent with children attending the school said. “I wouldn’t think anything like that would happen at a high school to anyone that young.”ABC 7 reported that Wheatley’s father confirmed his son had a clean bill of health and had played several sports for almost 10 years. (Snip) The teens’ vaccination statuses are unknown, and autopsy reports have yet to be released.However, healthy athletes don’t often collapse and die,...



Read More...