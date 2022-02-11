Now Kevin McCarthy calls January 6 a 'violent insurrection': GOP war deepens after Trump attacked Mitch McConnell for calling it an 'insurrection'

February 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy has conceded that January 6th was a 'violent insurrection,' saying he agreed with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's description of that day. 'No one would disagree with that,' McCarthy told reporters on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. His clarification comes after McCarthy was mocked by Democrats for walking away from an ABC News reporter who was asking him about the Republican National Committee censure of Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney for serving on the committee investigating the insurrection.



