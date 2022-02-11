Omicron, Not Biden or any government bureaucrat, Is Ending the Pandemic

February 11, 2022

The scientific data reveals Omicron infection a “natural vaccine” against COVID, giving millions immunity and serving as a primary force driving down new COVID cases world and nation-wide. On March 1, as President Biden arrives at the House lectern to give his State of the Union Address, there may well be fewer than 200,000 new United States COVID cases that day, down from a peak of 1.3 million in early January. New cases are dropping precipitously and consistently in every state. The causative variable is not a huge increase in vaccinations but the extraordinary spread of the highly contagious Omicron...



