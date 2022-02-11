One-Third of Americans Think Voter Fraud Led to Biden 2020 Win: Monmouth

February 11, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

One-third of Americans continue to believe that President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory was the result of voter fraud, according to findings of a new poll from Monmouth University. The Jersey Shore polling outfit additionally found that 17% of the public thinks there is still a path to reverse the electoral vote count and replace Biden with former President Donald Trump before the next presidential election with 6% of respondents saying there’s definitely a path to reinstate Trump before the 2024 election and 11% saying there’s probably a path. “The persistence of the ‘Big Lie’ continues to be a warning sign,”...



